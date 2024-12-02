Dynamic Front 25 B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Exercise Dynamic Front occurs from 4 to 24 November in Finland, Germany, Romania, Poland and Estonia, and is the premier US-led, NATO and partner integrated exercise focused on fires interoperability. As a multi-national exercise, Dynamic Front trains interoperability across human, procedural and technical domains. Dynamic Front will incorporate seven different fires networks, enabling fire missions across live-fire locations in five nations for the first time in the history of the exercise. It is a major investment in the cohesion and lethality of the NATO alliance and the overall readiness of Allies and partners.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)