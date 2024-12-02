10th Combat Aviation Brigade Holiday Greeting

A Soldier assigned to 1st Attack Battalion 10th Aviation Regiment, delivers a holiday greeting to their family and friends back home, Oct. 18, 2024. 1-10 AB is deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 03:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|945795
|VIRIN:
|241018-A-FL725-4921
|Filename:
|DOD_110717892
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.