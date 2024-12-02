Yama Sakura 87 - BROLL I

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Army, and Australian Defence Force, participate in Yama Sakura 87, the largest and most complex command post exercise tied to the Operation Pathways at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army video)



Yama Sakura 87 is the 44th iteration of this Japan-based command post exercise and is the second iteration that Australia has participated in.