    Yama Sakura 87 - BROLL I

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Adaris Cole, Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais, Spc. Michael Graf, Spc. Samarion Hicks and Sgt. Caleb Woodburn

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Army, and Australian Defence Force, participate in Yama Sakura 87, the largest and most complex command post exercise tied to the Operation Pathways at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army video)

    Yama Sakura 87 is the 44th iteration of this Japan-based command post exercise and is the second iteration that Australia has participated in.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 02:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945791
    VIRIN: 241205-A-VP587-1001
    Filename: DOD_110717852
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP

    This work, Yama Sakura 87 - BROLL I, by CPL Adaris Cole, SPC Phyleicia-Nicole Dais, SPC Michael Graf, SPC Samarion Hicks and SGT Caleb Woodburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Interoperability
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    YamaSakura
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

