    Maj. Raj Cherian - Holiday Greeting

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.04.2024

    Video by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Maj. Raj Cherian, a military police officer, currently assigned with 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, U.S. Army Reserves, gives a seasonal holiday greeting while supporting Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. This year, service members were given the opportunity to send out long-distance holiday greetings to their family and loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Graf)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 02:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 945790
    VIRIN: 241205-A-VF492-7518
    Filename: DOD_110717845
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Hometown: RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, US

    Japan
    New Jersey
    Christmas
    holiday season
    YamaSakura

