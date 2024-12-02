Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Participates in Operation Christmas Drop (B-Roll)

    JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    Members from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force participate in Operation Christmas drop alongside the U.S., Republic of Korea, Canadian, and Royal Australian Air Forces. OCD is a multilateral, annual event where Air Forces from multiple countries come together to drop humanitarian aid, supplies, and gifts to locals from small islands across the Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 01:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945787
    VIRIN: 241206-F-FY105-5829
    Filename: DOD_110717714
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Participates in Operation Christmas Drop (B-Roll), by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

