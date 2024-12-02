Japan Air Self-Defense Force Participates in Operation Christmas Drop (B-Roll)

Members from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force participate in Operation Christmas drop alongside the U.S., Republic of Korea, Canadian, and Royal Australian Air Forces. OCD is a multilateral, annual event where Air Forces from multiple countries come together to drop humanitarian aid, supplies, and gifts to locals from small islands across the Pacific.
12.06.2024
12.06.2024
B-Roll
|945787
|241206-F-FY105-5829
|DOD_110717714
|00:02:33
JP
|0
|0
