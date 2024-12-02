3rd ID Band perform at HAAF tree lighting event part 2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



3rd Infantry Division band members perform a medley of songs during the tree lighting event at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)



0:00- Song #1

4:03- White Christmas

6:43- You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch

8:57- Gift from audience member

9:05- It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

11:03- Jingle Bell Rock

13:09- I'll Be Home for Christmas

14:43- Frosty the Snowman reprise