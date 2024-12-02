The U.S. Army Japan Training Support Center hosts the 10 Support Group and Japanese Self Defense Forces for Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer (HEAT) training at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Feb. 05, 2020. TSC instructors Tomokazu Ura and Yoshihito Higa watched over during the training. HEAT is designed to train Soldiers on the effects of rollover and to conduct drills that will provide the skill and ability necessary to react properly during emergency egress situations.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 20:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945774
|VIRIN:
|200205-A-VF108-9374
|Filename:
|DOD_110717493
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bilateral training strengthens partner readiness, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
