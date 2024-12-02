Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral training strengthens partner readiness

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2020

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The U.S. Army Japan Training Support Center hosts the 10 Support Group and Japanese Self Defense Forces for Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer (HEAT) training at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Feb. 05, 2020. TSC instructors Tomokazu Ura and Yoshihito Higa watched over during the training. HEAT is designed to train Soldiers on the effects of rollover and to conduct drills that will provide the skill and ability necessary to react properly during emergency egress situations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 20:25
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

