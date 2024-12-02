Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard crews at Base Kodiak work with Santa to deliver his presents

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Santa steps away from his present production operations to create a public announcement involving his upcoming Christmas present delivery at U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska, Nov. 25, 2024. Coast Guard crews from Air Station Kodiak and Coast Guard Cutter Cypress (WLB-210) have loaded Santa’s presents and were tasked to deliver them to children across the state of Alaska as part of Base Kodiak’s annual Santa to the Villages. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    Alaska
    Air Station Kodiak
    Christmas
    Coast Guard
    Santa to the Villages
    USCGC Cypress

