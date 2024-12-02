Coast Guard crews at Base Kodiak work with Santa to deliver his presents

Santa steps away from his present production operations to create a public announcement involving his upcoming Christmas present delivery at U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska, Nov. 25, 2024. Coast Guard crews from Air Station Kodiak and Coast Guard Cutter Cypress (WLB-210) have loaded Santa’s presents and were tasked to deliver them to children across the state of Alaska as part of Base Kodiak’s annual Santa to the Villages. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)
