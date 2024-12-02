Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD holds Standoff Munitions Disruption training on Okinawa

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines with the 9th Engineer Support Battalion, Explosive Ordnance Disposal company, U.S. Navy EOD members and Marines from 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion hosted a standoff munitions disruption range utilizing EOD tools and training techniques on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 25, 2024. Standoff Munitions Disruption ranges, also known as SMUD, is a technique used by EOD technicians to disrupt and neutralize munitions from a safe distance to achieve a controlled detonation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 22:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945767
    VIRIN: 241125-M-VB745-1001
    Filename: DOD_110717477
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Explosives
    Okinawa
    USMC
    Tools
    U.S. Navy
    Training

