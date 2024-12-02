U.S. Marines with the 9th Engineer Support Battalion, Explosive Ordnance Disposal company, U.S. Navy EOD members and Marines from 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion hosted a standoff munitions disruption range utilizing EOD tools and training techniques on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 25, 2024. Standoff Munitions Disruption ranges, also known as SMUD, is a technique used by EOD technicians to disrupt and neutralize munitions from a safe distance to achieve a controlled detonation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|11.25.2024
|12.05.2024 22:31
|Package
|945767
|241125-M-VB745-1001
|DOD_110717477
|00:01:00
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
EOD holds Standoff Munitions Disruption training on Okinawa, by Cpl Audrey Martinez
