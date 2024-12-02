EOD holds Standoff Munitions Disruption training on Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945767" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the 9th Engineer Support Battalion, Explosive Ordnance Disposal company, U.S. Navy EOD members and Marines from 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion hosted a standoff munitions disruption range utilizing EOD tools and training techniques on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 25, 2024. Standoff Munitions Disruption ranges, also known as SMUD, is a technique used by EOD technicians to disrupt and neutralize munitions from a safe distance to achieve a controlled detonation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)