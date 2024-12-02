2d AVS Air Show Highlight Reel

The 2d Audiovisual Squadron employs the only live mobile production truck in the Department of the Air Force. Using the newest cell-bonding technology, live video and sound can be wirelessly streamed to any platform with a constant and reliable connection. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sean Lamb and Senior Airman Victoria Edwards).
|12.05.2024
|12.05.2024 18:05
|Package
|945760
|241205-F-VC922-8304
|DOD_110717307
|00:01:08
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|1
|1
