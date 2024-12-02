Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d AVS Air Show Highlight Reel

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Victoria Edwards and Airman 1st Class Sean Lamb

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The 2d Audiovisual Squadron employs the only live mobile production truck in the Department of the Air Force. Using the newest cell-bonding technology, live video and sound can be wirelessly streamed to any platform with a constant and reliable connection. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sean Lamb and Senior Airman Victoria Edwards).

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 18:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945760
    VIRIN: 241205-F-VC922-8304
    Filename: DOD_110717307
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

    Air Show
    broadcast
    Livestream
    2d Audiovisual Squadron
    mobile production truck

