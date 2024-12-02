Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force 5th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Five years of safeguarding the ultimate high ground! As the Great Power Competition intensifies, the U.S. Space Force remains steadfast in securing America’s interests in, from, and to space. Rooted in character, connection, commitment, and courage, the Space Force innovates, adapts, and stands ready to deter, and, if needed, defeat, any threat. Together, we defend our nation, protect the space domain, and secure the future. Happy 5th Anniversary, Guardians!

    Voiceover by Airman 1st Class Jasol Chambers.

    TAGS

    Anniversary
    Guardians
    Space Force
    Space Operations Command
    Sbd 1
    5 Years

