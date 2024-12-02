U.S. Space Force 5th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Five years of safeguarding the ultimate high ground! As the Great Power Competition intensifies, the U.S. Space Force remains steadfast in securing America’s interests in, from, and to space. Rooted in character, connection, commitment, and courage, the Space Force innovates, adapts, and stands ready to deter, and, if needed, defeat, any threat. Together, we defend our nation, protect the space domain, and secure the future. Happy 5th Anniversary, Guardians!



Voiceover by Airman 1st Class Jasol Chambers.