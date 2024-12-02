Five years of safeguarding the ultimate high ground! As the Great Power Competition intensifies, the U.S. Space Force remains steadfast in securing America’s interests in, from, and to space. Rooted in character, connection, commitment, and courage, the Space Force innovates, adapts, and stands ready to deter, and, if needed, defeat, any threat. Together, we defend our nation, protect the space domain, and secure the future. Happy 5th Anniversary, Guardians!
Voiceover by Airman 1st Class Jasol Chambers.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 16:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945754
|VIRIN:
|241205-X-JC347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110717263
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Space Force 5th Anniversary, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.