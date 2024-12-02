122nd Fighter Wing December 2024 commander's video

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Waggoner, 122nd Fighter Wing (FW) commander, Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Hoopingarner, 122 FW command chief, and Col. Scott Boatright, 122nd Operations Group commander, brief Airmen on announcements and upcoming events at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Dec. 5, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)
|12.05.2024
|12.05.2024 16:51
|Briefings
|00:08:06
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
