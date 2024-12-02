Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    122nd Fighter Wing December 2024 commander's video

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Waggoner, 122nd Fighter Wing (FW) commander, Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Hoopingarner, 122 FW command chief, and Col. Scott Boatright, 122nd Operations Group commander, brief Airmen on announcements and upcoming events at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Dec. 5, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 16:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 945752
    VIRIN: 241205-Z-BX530-1001
    Filename: DOD_110717250
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing December 2024 commander's video, by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    drill
    122nd Fighter Wing
    F-16
    blacksnakes
    RSD video

