    OKGuard gains new chaplain candidate

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Cpl. Danielle Rayon 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma National Guard's 2nd Lt. Michael Bogrin commissioned as a chaplain candidate in a ceremony held at 90th Troop Command in Oklahoma City, Oct. 30, 2024. Bolgrin has served in the OKNG for 16 years, and felt the call to chaplaincy after his 2017-2018 deployment to Afghanistan.

    2nd Lt. Michael Bolgrin
    Chaplain candidate
    00;00;03;00

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 15:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945731
    VIRIN: 241202-Z-IN656-1002
    Filename: DOD_110717043
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OKGuard gains new chaplain candidate, by CPL Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chaplain
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Chaplain Candidate
    OKGuard

