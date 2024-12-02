2nd Lt. Alexandra Rakov, a medical officer assigned to 2nd battalion, 14th infantry regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division talks about her experience during a Leadership Professional Development at an alpine training event hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, honing their skills under extreme weather conditions on Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 4-5, 2024. This training not only enhances the Brigade’s warfighting capability in extreme weather conditions but elevates the Division’s ability to fight anywhere no matter the environment. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 14:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|945719
|VIRIN:
|241205-A-WA425-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110716932
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commando Brigade Leaders Execute Cold Weather Training., by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS
