    Commando Brigade Leaders Execute Cold Weather Training.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Connor 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Lt. Alexandra Rakov, a medical officer assigned to 2nd battalion, 14th infantry regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division talks about her experience during a Leadership Professional Development at an alpine training event hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, honing their skills under extreme weather conditions on Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 4-5, 2024. This training not only enhances the Brigade’s warfighting capability in extreme weather conditions but elevates the Division’s ability to fight anywhere no matter the environment. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 14:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 945719
    VIRIN: 241205-A-WA425-1001
    Filename: DOD_110716932
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Transformation
    Warfighting
    Alpine
    ClimbToGlory
    CourageAndHonor

