Interviews with Air Force Retirees for Veterans Day, conducted at Retiree Appreciation Day, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Looking back at their service, experiences and advice. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 14:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945715
|VIRIN:
|241111-F-JH362-9532
|Filename:
|DOD_110716894
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Veterans Day 2024 Retiree Appreciation Day, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.