Commando Brigade Leaders Execute Cold Weather Training

Officers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division execute Leadership Professional Development at an alpine training event hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, honing their skills under extreme weather conditions on Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 4-5, 2024. This training not only enhances the Brigade’s warfighting capability in extreme weather conditions, but elevates the Division’s ability to fight anywhere no matter the environment.
|12.05.2024
|12.05.2024 14:28
|B-Roll
|945712
|241205-A-HA106-7412
|DOD_110716887
|00:01:07
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|1
|1
