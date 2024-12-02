Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All For Andi

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    A video featuring Master Sgt. Matthew Sabo, 375th Air Mobility Wing Elevate team lead November 2024. Innovation labs provide a space for Airmen to innovate new concepts to aid ongoing and future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce, Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook, Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo, Senior Airman Aidan Thompson)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945708
    VIRIN: 241121-F-SC213-1001
    Filename: DOD_110716827
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, All For Andi, by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #24AMCPAWorkshop #innovation #lab

