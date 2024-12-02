Tales with the Chief: Season 2, Episode 5 – Chief Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing Command Chief, interviews Cadet Clark from ROTC Arizona State University Detachment 025 in this episode of the series. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 14:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|945701
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-JH362-7085
|Filename:
|DOD_110716764
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tales with the Chief Season 2 Episode 5, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.