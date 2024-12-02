PNSY Berth 6 Ribbon Cutting Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945696" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KITTERY, Maine (July 30, 2024): Navy leadership held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the modernization completion of Berth 6 at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, July 30. The project represents the latest Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program effort to be completed, providing infrastructure improvements and upgrades to support workload requirements on Virginia and Los Angeles-class submarines. Originally constructed in 1903, Berth 6 has undergone extensive repairs and upgrades to its dockside utility services. Enhancements include a fenced electrical substation yard, a load center, and equipment pads, all protected by a newly raised utility trench and seawall. (U.S. Navy video by Jordon Johnson, Joel Messer and Scott Hanson