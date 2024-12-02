Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PNSY Berth 6 Ribbon Cutting Highlight

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (July 30, 2024): Navy leadership held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the modernization completion of Berth 6 at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, July 30. The project represents the latest Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program effort to be completed, providing infrastructure improvements and upgrades to support workload requirements on Virginia and Los Angeles-class submarines. Originally constructed in 1903, Berth 6 has undergone extensive repairs and upgrades to its dockside utility services. Enhancements include a fenced electrical substation yard, a load center, and equipment pads, all protected by a newly raised utility trench and seawall. (U.S. Navy video by Jordon Johnson, Joel Messer and Scott Hanson

    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

