    USS Greeneville (SSN 772) Departure PNSY

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Video by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (April 09, 2024): USS GREENEVILLE (SSN 772) Departs Portsmouth Naval Shipyard — delivered with gold standard work and Portsmouth quality. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer, Jordon Johnson and Scott Hanson/released)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 13:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945695
    VIRIN: 240409-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110716716
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Submarines
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    USS Greeneville (SSN 772)
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard kittery maine

