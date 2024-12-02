KITTERY, Maine (April 09, 2024): USS GREENEVILLE (SSN 772) Departs Portsmouth Naval Shipyard — delivered with gold standard work and Portsmouth quality. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer, Jordon Johnson and Scott Hanson/released)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 13:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945695
|VIRIN:
|240409-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110716716
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Greeneville (SSN 772) Departure PNSY, by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.