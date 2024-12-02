KITTERY, Maine (September 27, 2024): USS Washington (SSN 787) arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for system upgrades and scheduled maintenance work. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer and Jordon Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 13:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945689
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110716682
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS WASHINGTON (SSN 787) Arrival PNSY, by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.