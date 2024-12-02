Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS WASHINGTON (SSN 787) Arrival PNSY

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (September 27, 2024): USS Washington (SSN 787) arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for system upgrades and scheduled maintenance work. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer and Jordon Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945689
    VIRIN: 240927-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110716682
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    This work, USS WASHINGTON (SSN 787) Arrival PNSY, by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarines
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    USS Washington (SSN 787)
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard kittery maine

