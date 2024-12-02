KITTERY, Maine (Sep 5, 2024). Commodore - Capt. Jason M. Deichler and Command Master Chief - CMDCM(SS) James Mandile deliver a brief overview on the duties of Commander Submarine Squadron 2 (CCS2). (U.S. Navy video by Jordon Johnson & Scott Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 13:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945686
|VIRIN:
|240905-N-ND002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110716660
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander Submarine Squadron 2 Highlight, by Scott Hanson and Jordon Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.