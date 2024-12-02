Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team MacDill celebrates Thanksgiving

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Food services Airmen assigned to the 6th Force Support Squadron assemble a Thanksgiving meal at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 27, 2024. Service members, civilians, retirees and family members joined together for a Thanksgiving meal at the Diner’s Reef Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 12:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945676
    VIRIN: 241127-F-CC148-2002
    Filename: DOD_110716602
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team MacDill celebrates Thanksgiving, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Food services
    6th Force Support Squadron

