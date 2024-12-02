Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PNSY Mark Wheeler Forging PROfile

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (March 4, 2024) Heavy Metal Forger Mark Wheeler describes an overview of the duties performed by Forgers at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy video by Jordon Johnson & Joel Messer)

    TAGS

    Submarines
    profile
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Navy
    PNSY
    forging

