KITTERY, Maine (March 4, 2024) Heavy Metal Forger Mark Wheeler describes an overview of the duties performed by Forgers at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy video by Jordon Johnson & Joel Messer)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 12:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945675
|VIRIN:
|240530-N-ND002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110716600
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PNSY Mark Wheeler Forging PROfile, by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.