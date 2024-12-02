Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFC Joshua Kingery Seattle Seahawks Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Kingery gives a shout out to the Seattle Seahawks, Dec. 5, 2024 at Fort Moore, GA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 12:00
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 945668
    VIRIN: 241205-A-UW671-3208
    Filename: DOD_110716539
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Joshua Kingery Seattle Seahawks Shout Out, by MSG Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Holiday Season
    USAMU
    NFLSeahawks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download