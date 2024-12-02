Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global College of Professional Military Education: CMSAF Flosi

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi details how the Global College of Professional Military Education provides the force with agility needed to re-optimize the force for Great Power Competition at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, December 5th, 2024. The availability of distance learning education and training allows the force to maintain levels of readiness without pulling Airmen from critical roles or negatively affecting career development. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 12:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 945667
    VIRIN: 241205-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110716534
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    distance learning
    Global College of Professional Military Education
    GCPME

