Global College of Professional Military Education: CMSAF Flosi

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi details how the Global College of Professional Military Education provides the force with agility needed to re-optimize the force for Great Power Competition at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, December 5th, 2024. The availability of distance learning education and training allows the force to maintain levels of readiness without pulling Airmen from critical roles or negatively affecting career development. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)