    B-Roll: Leader Development Ruck March

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade conduct a litter carry ruck march, Dec. 4, at Ft. Moore, Ga. The event was part of a leader development series designed to promote a culture of readiness and honor the legacy of past advisors. During the event, advisors rucked several miles, participated in a team litter carry, conducted a stress shoot, and visited a Vietnam-era advisor training site. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 09:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945656
    VIRIN: 241204-A-JZ147-2000
    PIN: 2000
    Filename: DOD_110716049
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    advisor
    SFAB

