B-Roll: Leader Development Ruck March

Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade conduct a litter carry ruck march, Dec. 4, at Ft. Moore, Ga. The event was part of a leader development series designed to promote a culture of readiness and honor the legacy of past advisors. During the event, advisors rucked several miles, participated in a team litter carry, conducted a stress shoot, and visited a Vietnam-era advisor training site. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.