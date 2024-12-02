Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade conduct a litter carry ruck march, Dec. 4, at Ft. Moore, Ga. The event was part of a leader development series designed to promote a culture of readiness and honor the legacy of past advisors. During the event, advisors rucked several miles, participated in a team litter carry, conducted a stress shoot, and visited a Vietnam-era advisor training site. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 09:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945656
|VIRIN:
|241204-A-JZ147-2000
|PIN:
|2000
|Filename:
|DOD_110716049
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Leader Development Ruck March, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.