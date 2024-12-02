Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Remote Start System, Engine Cover Prototype, and Fuel Efficiency Technology

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Katharine Winchell 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s Around the Air Force, a new remote start system for the KC-46A Pegasus makes sure the aircraft is ready when crews arrive, new B-52 engine covers prevent icing and damage in extreme cold, and a program to reduce drag on aircraft increases aerodynamic efficiency and flexibility while reducing fuel costs.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 09:41
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Remote Start System, Engine Cover Prototype, and Fuel Efficiency Technology, by SrA Katharine Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

