Around the Air Force: Remote Start System, Engine Cover Prototype, and Fuel Efficiency Technology

In this week’s Around the Air Force, a new remote start system for the KC-46A Pegasus makes sure the aircraft is ready when crews arrive, new B-52 engine covers prevent icing and damage in extreme cold, and a program to reduce drag on aircraft increases aerodynamic efficiency and flexibility while reducing fuel costs.
