Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medic Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn and Sgt. Benjamin Purcey

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Pvt. Jordan Heck, a combat medic assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, speaks on medic training that included all medics across the 18th MP BDE from 12 to 15 August 2024 on USAG Bavaria.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 08:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945641
    VIRIN: 240815-A-PT551-4653
    Filename: DOD_110715927
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medic Training, by SSG Tanisha Karn and SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download