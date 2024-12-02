Escape Prisoner Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Army Correctional Activity—Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducted an escaped prisoner exercise at USAG Sembach, Germany, from the night of 13 November into the early morning of 14 November 2024. This exercise was to evaluate the facility in case such an event was to occur at night. The exercise included coordination with the 92nd Military Police Company and Combined Military Working Dogs Detachment—Europe. Staff. Sgt. Rony Predestin, a corrections detention specialist and operations noncommissioned officer assigned to USACA-E, spoke on the importance of the exercise and what happened.