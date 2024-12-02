Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Escape Prisoner Exercise

    GERMANY

    11.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    United States Army Correctional Activity—Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducted an escaped prisoner exercise at USAG Sembach, Germany, from the night of 13 November into the early morning of 14 November 2024. This exercise was to evaluate the facility in case such an event was to occur at night. The exercise included coordination with the 92nd Military Police Company and Combined Military Working Dogs Detachment—Europe. Staff. Sgt. Rony Predestin, a corrections detention specialist and operations noncommissioned officer assigned to USACA-E, spoke on the importance of the exercise and what happened.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 08:05
    Video ID: 945638
    VIRIN: 241114-A-PT551-8588
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Escape Prisoner Exercise, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31E
    Ever Vigilant
    Military Police and Corrections
    Stronger Together
    31E Corrections Specialist

