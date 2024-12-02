Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-227th AHB Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    ROMANIA, ROMANIA

    12.03.2024

    Video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rolando Reyes, incoming senior enlisted advisor for 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Calvary Division, assumed responsibility during the 3-227th AHB change of responsibility ceremony at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania, Dec. 4, 2024. Command Sgt. Maj. Reyes accepted responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Short, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor of 3-227th AHB. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    Romania
    Change of Responsibility
    StrongerTogether
    3-227th AHB
    Victory Corps

