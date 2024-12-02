Dynamic Front 25

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Exercise Dynamic Front occurs from 4 to 24 November in Finland, Germany, Romania, Poland and Estonia, and is the premier US-led, NATO and partner integrated exercise focused on fires interoperability. As a multi-national exercise, Dynamic Front trains interoperability across human, procedural and technical domains. Dynamic Front will incorporate seven different fires networks, enabling fire missions across live-fire locations in five nations for the first time in the history of the exercise. It is a major investment in the cohesion and lethality of the NATO alliance and the overall readiness of Allies and partners.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 05:03
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

