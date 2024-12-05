On this Pacific News: In Japan. Camp Zama celebrates Thanksgiving with Army traditions; Fighting Falcons with the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Kadena Air Base train with the Philippine Air Force over the Philippine Sea; Camp Humphreys holds the annual Turkey Bowl during the snow storm.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 02:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|945625
|VIRIN:
|241202-N-XP917-2465
|Filename:
|DOD_110715592
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: December 05, 2024, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
