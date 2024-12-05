Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: December 05, 2024

    JAPAN

    12.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: In Japan. Camp Zama celebrates Thanksgiving with Army traditions; Fighting Falcons with the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Kadena Air Base train with the Philippine Air Force over the Philippine Sea; Camp Humphreys holds the annual Turkey Bowl during the snow storm.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 02:49
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Pacific News: December 05, 2024, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    News, Indo-Pacific, Japan, Korea

