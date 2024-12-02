Holiday Shoutout

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District shares their holiday greetings to friends and family back home Dec. 5, 2024 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Amy L. Bugala).
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 02:34
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|945624
|VIRIN:
|241204-A-GS954-3899
|Filename:
|DOD_110715566
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
