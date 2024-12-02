Holiday Shoutouts

Sgt. 1st Class Jason Goodman, a logistics specialist, records his holiday message to his family and friends in Marietta, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. He is serving with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District and shared his warm wishes. (U.S. Army Video by Amy L. Bugala).
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 02:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|945623
|VIRIN:
|241205-A-GS954-4237
|Filename:
|DOD_110715559
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
