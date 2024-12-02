Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Shoutouts

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.05.2024

    Video by Amy Bugala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District

    Sgt. 1st Class Jason Goodman, a logistics specialist, records his holiday message to his family and friends in Marietta, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. He is serving with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District and shared his warm wishes. (U.S. Army Video by Amy L. Bugala).

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 02:18
    Category: Greetings
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
    Hometown: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

