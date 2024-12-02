Holiday Shoutouts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945622" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. 1st Class Jason Goodman, a logistics specialist, records his holiday message to his parents in Sacramento, California, Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. He is serving with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District and shared his warm wishes. (U.S. Army Video by Amy L. Bugala).