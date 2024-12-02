Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | BLT 2/4 conducts lane training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alora Finigan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct lane training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. Marines conducted lane training consisting of truck platoon integration and platoon level raid sustainment with patrolling and military operations in urban terrain simulations to prepare for future operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 00:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945618
    VIRIN: 241203-M-MI274-2001
    Filename: DOD_110715484
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | BLT 2/4 conducts lane training, by Cpl Alora Finigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    Patrolling
    MTVR
    INDOPACIFIC
    Motorized Raid
    M27 IAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download