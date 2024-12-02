31st MEU | BLT 2/4 conducts lane training

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct lane training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. Marines conducted lane training consisting of truck platoon integration and platoon level raid sustainment with patrolling and military operations in urban terrain simulations to prepare for future operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)
