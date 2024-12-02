Check out NPASE Japan's November Snapshots highlighting imagery from our Sailors in 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 23:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|945617
|VIRIN:
|241205-N-CV021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110715423
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, November 2024 Snapshots, by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.