    Vigilance Above, Valor Below: The U.S. Marine Corps Activates the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion BROLL

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JVonnta Taylor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines participate in the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion activation ceremony on Camp Hansen Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The activation of this storied unit reflects the next historic chapter in the Marine Corps’ legacy and builds on its reputation as a versatile, agile, and lethal warfighting organization. The LAAB is organized, trained, and equipped to support sea control and sea denial operations within actively contested maritime spaces as part of a modernized force integrated with the U.S. Navy, other elements of the Joint Force, and allied and partnered force. The Marines are with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. JVonnta Taylor)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 00:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945616
    VIRIN: 241205-M-TH358-1001
    Filename: DOD_110715420
    Length: 00:07:47
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

