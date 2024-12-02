Vigilance Above, Valor Below: The U.S. Marine Corps Activates the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines participate in the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion activation ceremony on Camp Hansen Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The activation of this storied unit reflects the next historic chapter in the Marine Corps’ legacy and builds on its reputation as a versatile, agile, and lethal warfighting organization. The LAAB is organized, trained, and equipped to support sea control and sea denial operations within actively contested maritime spaces as part of a modernized force integrated with the U.S. Navy, other elements of the Joint Force, and allied and partnered force. The Marines are with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. JVonnta Taylor)