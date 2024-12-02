Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ JASDF Soft Ball Tournament

    JAPAN

    11.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    USFJ and JASDF member competed together in a softball tournament on Yokota Air Base. This was the first of its kind in hopes to build our relationship with each other. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 20:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945604
    VIRIN: 241115-F-AR133-1002
    Filename: DOD_110715297
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: JP

    Softball
    Yokota Air Base
    Tournament
    JASDF
    USFJ

