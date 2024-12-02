Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII Vet Norman Green Birthday Event

    JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    World War II Veteran Norman Green celebrated his 100th birthday at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo, Japan. Green talked about his time serving during the war and celebrated his birthday with those closest to him. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    TAGS

    Tokyo
    Veterans
    WWII Vet
    New Sanno
    Norman Green

