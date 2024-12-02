WWII Vet Norman Green Birthday Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945603" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

World War II Veteran Norman Green celebrated his 100th birthday at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo, Japan. Green talked about his time serving during the war and celebrated his birthday with those closest to him. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)