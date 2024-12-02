USFJ JASDF Softball Tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USFJ and JASDF member competed together in a softball tournament on Yokota Air Base. This was the first of its kind in hopes to build our relationship with each other. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)