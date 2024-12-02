ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2024) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) signal to landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) during well deck operations to offload equipment and Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), Dec. 3, 2024. Wasp is operating in the Atlantic Ocean as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th MEU (SOC).
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 18:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945595
|VIRIN:
|241203-N-CF580-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_110715231
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable disembark USS Wasp (LHD 1), by PO3 Eric Moser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.