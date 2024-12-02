Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. National Guard CERFP Mission Video

    PERRY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Social media video that describes the mission of the Louisiana National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), a specialized team composed of Army and Air National Guard service members that is trained to deploy rapidly to disaster zones and provide casualty search and extraction, patient decontamination and emergency medical services. The LANG CERFP is conducting an exercise-evaluation Dec. 1-7 in Perry, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 18:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945591
    VIRIN: 241203-Z-PJ019-1527
    Filename: DOD_110715219
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PERRY, GEORGIA, US

    This work, La. National Guard CERFP Mission Video, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    Disaster Response
    CERFP
    Air Force
    Army
    National Guard

