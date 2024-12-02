Social media video that describes the mission of the Louisiana National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), a specialized team composed of Army and Air National Guard service members that is trained to deploy rapidly to disaster zones and provide casualty search and extraction, patient decontamination and emergency medical services. The LANG CERFP is conducting an exercise-evaluation Dec. 1-7 in Perry, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 18:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945591
|VIRIN:
|241203-Z-PJ019-1527
|Filename:
|DOD_110715219
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|PERRY, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, La. National Guard CERFP Mission Video, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
