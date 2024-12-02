Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steggerda, Meredith, Detroit Lions Shout-out

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2024

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Grand Rapids native Maj. Meredith Steggerda, a U.S. Army Med-Surg (Medical-Surgical) Nurse assigned to Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, gives a shout out to the Detroit Lions -- her favorite team.

    A die hard Lions fan, Steggerda is operating "behind enemy yard lines" over here in Chiefs Kingdom. Please give this fan some love!

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 16:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 945581
    VIRIN: 241129-O-OT285-3334
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110714998
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, US

    Sports
    NFLLions

