Military Intelligence Civilian Excepted Career Program (MICECP)

The Military Intelligence Civilian Excepted Career Program, referred to as MICECP, is the U.S. Army's esteemed civilian intelligence workforce. MICECP personnel are responsible for carrying out a wide range of sensitive operations and activities as counterintelligence special agents or human intelligence collectors. Counterintelligence special agents conduct complex investigations, operations, and technical activities. Human intelligence, or HUMINT, collectors are highly skilled professionals who engage in sophisticated intelligence operations. These activities include gathering and analyzing intelligence from human sources, conducting debriefings and interrogations, and developing relationships with key individuals in order to gather valuable information. Both CI agents and HUMINT collectors play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the United States by identifying and neutralizing threats to national security. As a MICECP member, you'll work closely with military personnel and other intelligence agencies to provide timely and accurate intelligence that supports military operations. As a MICECP member, you'll have the incredible opportunity to contribute to the safeguarding of our nation's security. Join our esteemed organization and contribute to the noble cause of protecting and preserving our nation's vital interests.