Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Intelligence Civilian Excepted Career Program (MICECP)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army Counterintelligence Command

    The Military Intelligence Civilian Excepted Career Program, referred to as MICECP, is the U.S. Army's esteemed civilian intelligence workforce. MICECP personnel are responsible for carrying out a wide range of sensitive operations and activities as counterintelligence special agents or human intelligence collectors. Counterintelligence special agents conduct complex investigations, operations, and technical activities. Human intelligence, or HUMINT, collectors are highly skilled professionals who engage in sophisticated intelligence operations. These activities include gathering and analyzing intelligence from human sources, conducting debriefings and interrogations, and developing relationships with key individuals in order to gather valuable information. Both CI agents and HUMINT collectors play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the United States by identifying and neutralizing threats to national security. As a MICECP member, you'll work closely with military personnel and other intelligence agencies to provide timely and accurate intelligence that supports military operations. As a MICECP member, you'll have the incredible opportunity to contribute to the safeguarding of our nation's security. Join our esteemed organization and contribute to the noble cause of protecting and preserving our nation's vital interests.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 16:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 945572
    VIRIN: 241204-A-A0097-1001
    Filename: DOD_110714923
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Intelligence Civilian Excepted Career Program (MICECP), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Counterintelligence (CI)/Human Source Intelligence (HUMINT) Officer

    TAGS

    counterintelligence
    human intelligence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download