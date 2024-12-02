Toy Ruck B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade gathered to volunteer in DIVARTY’s annual toy ruck march, Dec. 4, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. This annual event is organized to distribute donated toys to the children of the Fort Carson Mountain Post community during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Stephany Becerra)