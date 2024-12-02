Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toy Ruck B-Roll

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Stephany Becerra 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade gathered to volunteer in DIVARTY’s annual toy ruck march, Dec. 4, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. This annual event is organized to distribute donated toys to the children of the Fort Carson Mountain Post community during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Stephany Becerra)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945565
    VIRIN: 241204-A-GN809-1001
    Filename: DOD_110714872
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Steadfast and loyal
    Toy Ruck
    Peak Partnerships

