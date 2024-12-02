Toy Ruck B-Roll

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade gathered to volunteer in DIVARTY’s annual toy ruck march, Dec. 4, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. This annual event is organized to distribute donated toys to the children of the Fort Carson Mountain Post community during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Stephany Becerra)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 15:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945565
|VIRIN:
|241204-A-GN809-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110714872
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.