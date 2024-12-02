Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28th Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, Addresses the U.S. Corps of Cadets at West Point

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Michelle Matos 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The 28th Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, addresses the U.S. Corps of Cadets at the West Point Cadet Mess Hall, Dec. 4, 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 14:40
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 945564
    VIRIN: 241204-A-MQ748-1001
    PIN: 003342-A
    Filename: DOD_110714853
    Length: 00:34:16
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US

    Secretary of Defense
    West Point

