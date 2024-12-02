The 28th Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, addresses the U.S. Corps of Cadets at the West Point Cadet Mess Hall, Dec. 4, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 14:40
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|945564
|VIRIN:
|241204-A-MQ748-1001
|PIN:
|003342-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110714853
|Length:
|00:34:16
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 28th Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, Addresses the U.S. Corps of Cadets at West Point, by Michelle Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.