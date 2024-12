video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



THE PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA-BASED ARMY RESERVE MEDICAL COMMAND IS THE ARMY’S PREMIER MILITARY MEDICAL ORGANIZATION. ARMEDCOM PROVIDES THE ARMY MEDICAL DEPARTMENT WITH TRAINED, EQUIPPED AND PROFICIENT SOLDIERS TO MEET THE CHALLENGES OF LARGE SCALE MOBILIZATION AND COMBAT OPERATIONS. SIX UNITS COMPRISE ARMEDCOM.



THE MEDICAL READINESS AND TRAINING COMMAND SPONSORS THE GLOBAL MEDIC EXERCISES AND PROVIDES OBSERVER-CONTROLLER-TRAINERS FOR OTHER TRAINING EVENTS.



THE AMEDD PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMMAND PROVIDES CENTRALIZED MANAGEMENT OF MEDICAL STUDENTS PREPARING FOR THEIR ARMY CAREERS.



FOUR BRIGADE-LEVEL MEDICAL AREA READINESS SUPPORT GROUPS HAVE TROOP MEDICAL CLINICS, BLOOD DETS AND VETERINARY DETS READY TO BACK-FILL THE ARMY’S IN-CONUS FACILITIES AND SUSTAIN A-R-MEDCOM’S MISSION IN SUPPORT OF THE MILITARY HOSPITAL AT LANDSTUHL, GERMANY.



“WARRIOR MEDICS, COMBAT READY!”